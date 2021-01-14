Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu school education directorate to set up digital studio for teachers to deliver online lectures

The Directorate of School Education DSE will set up a digital studio in Jammu division for teachers to deliver online lectures, a senior official said on Thursday.The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital studio under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, Director of School Education in Jammu Anuradha Gupta said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:47 IST
Jammu school education directorate to set up digital studio for teachers to deliver online lectures
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) will set up a digital studio in Jammu division for teachers to deliver online lectures, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital studio under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, Director of School Education in Jammu Anuradha Gupta said. ''While the directorate will set up the studio very soon, various measures to improve quality of education through digital interventions need to be put in place for making learning more efficient and effective,'' she said.

''Delivering best online lectures through a control room at the studio shall soon be made possible. Besides, keeping in view the National Education Policy 2020 for art-integrated learning and holistic development of school children, they need to be exposed to art, culture, sports and other activities which are now perceived to be part of curriculum,'' she said.

The directorate will also launch an official YouTube channel -- 'shiksha darpan' -- to broadcast video content and e-magazine 'shiksha patrika' for written content contributed by students, teachers and other stakeholders.

As information technology-enabled platforms are increasingly becoming an important medium of information dissemination and will continue to be so in the post-COVID-19 scenario, the Directorate of School Education intends to use various social media platforms to reach out to students, their parents, staff members and other stakeholders in an effective manner and provide them a platform to showcase their talent, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man who threw fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.The arrest of retired firefighter Robert Sanford of Che...

French President urges global leaders to support agricultural development

In a move to sustainably address rising hunger and poverty, exacerbated by COVID-19, climate change and biodiversity loss, French President Emmanuel Macron called on global leaders to step up their commitments in support of long-term agricu...

Nepal FM arrives in India on three-day visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar Friday

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and is expected to discuss COVID-19...

Self-reliance doesn't mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Harsh Vardhan

Self-reliant India does not mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and only a self-reliant nation can make its nation paramount, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. Addressing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021