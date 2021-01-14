Left Menu
Covaxin doses to be sent to six Maharashtra districts

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2021
The Covaxin doses received by theMaharashtra government will be distributed in six districts ofthe state including Pune and Mumbai in the first phase, asenior healh department official said on Thursday.

As the inoculation for coronavirus is set to start onJanuary 16, the state has received 9.63 lakh doses ofCovishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute ofIndia and 20,000 doses of Covaxin, developed indigenously byBharat Biotech.

''Two thousand doses of Covaxin each will be sent tocentres in Solapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune andAmravati districts,'' said Dilip Patil, State ImmunizationOfficer.

These centers are: Government Medical College,Solapur; Government Medical College, Aurangabad; GovernmentMedical College, Nagpur; Grant Medical College and JJHospital, Mumbai; District Hospital, Pune and DistrictHospital, Amravati.

