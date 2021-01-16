COVID-19 management: More guests can attend weddings

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI): Kerala government hasincreased the cap on the number of people permitted to attendweddings in the state from 50 to 100 indoors and upto 200outdoors.

An order in this regard was issued by PrincipalSecretary Dr A Jayathilak on January 14.

''Based on the recommendation of the 34th Core Group forCOVID-19 Management, the number of people permitted to attendweddings has been enhanced from 50 to 100 for indoor venuesand 200 people for outdoor venues,'' the order read.

The meeting of the Core Group for COVID-19 Managementwas held on January 6.

The government recently restored all Saturdays as workingdays for government offices except those days which haveotherwise been declared as holidays.

The offices were closed on Saturdays since the lockdownwas declared on March 24 last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)