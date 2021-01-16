Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 management: More guests can attend weddings

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:41 IST
COVID-19 management: More guests can attend weddings

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI): Kerala government hasincreased the cap on the number of people permitted to attendweddings in the state from 50 to 100 indoors and upto 200outdoors.

An order in this regard was issued by PrincipalSecretary Dr A Jayathilak on January 14.

''Based on the recommendation of the 34th Core Group forCOVID-19 Management, the number of people permitted to attendweddings has been enhanced from 50 to 100 for indoor venuesand 200 people for outdoor venues,'' the order read.

The meeting of the Core Group for COVID-19 Managementwas held on January 6.

The government recently restored all Saturdays as workingdays for government offices except those days which haveotherwise been declared as holidays.

The offices were closed on Saturdays since the lockdownwas declared on March 24 last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement. His d...

V-Day: Over 1.6 lakh frontline workers get first jabs as India rolls out world’s largest inoculation programme against COVID-19

Over 1.6 lakh healthcare and sanitary workers at the frontline of Indias COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the worlds largest vaccination drive against the pandemic, showing the ligh...

Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra; culling operation on in MP, Chhattisgarh

The Centre on Saturday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra, while culling operation in poultry is underway in one district each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Apart from poultry, the viral disea...

CBI suspends its 2 personnel for taking bribe, recommends action against 2 officers

Days after booking its four personnel for allegedly receiving bribe to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, the CBI has suspended two of them -- Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh -- a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021