Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he was feeling good and had no worry before being administered the jab.

After administering the vaccine, the youth was kept for observations for 30 minutes to check any side effects.

''There's no anxiety, rather I am feeling good,'' said Arun, who was also given a bouquet of flowers.

Arun, whose mother came to meet him when he was vaccinated, said he was told that he was the first one to get the vaccine in the union territory.

The vaccination drive was conducted at five sites in Chandigarh. One was at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) at Sector 16, civil hospital at Sector 45, two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Sector 32 and one at advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), officials said.

Chandigarh Health Services Director Amandeep Kang was among those who got the jab.

A doctor working at the PGIMER, who also received the shot, said he was happy that the vaccine had finally come and would be administered to all healthcare and frontline workers.

''I had no worry. Infact, I am happy that finally vaccine has come and now health workers and frontline workers will be administered this vaccine,'' said Manjinder Singh Randhawa, a doctor. Meanwhile, 374 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Chandigarh, officials said.

There were 100 beneficiaries at GMSH, 70 at civil hospital, 45 at GMCH-Site 1, 50 at GMCH -Site 2 and 109 at PGIMER.

Director health services, medical superintendent, senior doctors, IMA present and former presidents were among the 100 who got themselves vaccinated at GMSH-16. The vaccination drive went off well without any major adverse event at all the session sites, said an official release.

The union territory has received 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and health authorities provided 1,000 doses to the PGIMER. PTI CHS VSD KJ

