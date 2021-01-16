Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

One was at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital GMSH at Sector 16, civil hospital at Sector 45, two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital GMCH at Sector 32 and one at advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER, officials said.Chandigarh Health Services Director Amandeep Kang was among those who got the jab.A doctor working at the PGIMER, who also received the shot, said he was happy that the vaccine had finally come and would be administered to all healthcare and frontline workers.I had no worry.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:20 IST
Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he was feeling good and had no worry before being administered the jab.

After administering the vaccine, the youth was kept for observations for 30 minutes to check any side effects.

''There's no anxiety, rather I am feeling good,'' said Arun, who was also given a bouquet of flowers.

Arun, whose mother came to meet him when he was vaccinated, said he was told that he was the first one to get the vaccine in the union territory.

The vaccination drive was conducted at five sites in Chandigarh. One was at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) at Sector 16, civil hospital at Sector 45, two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Sector 32 and one at advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), officials said.

Chandigarh Health Services Director Amandeep Kang was among those who got the jab.

A doctor working at the PGIMER, who also received the shot, said he was happy that the vaccine had finally come and would be administered to all healthcare and frontline workers.

''I had no worry. Infact, I am happy that finally vaccine has come and now health workers and frontline workers will be administered this vaccine,'' said Manjinder Singh Randhawa, a doctor. Meanwhile, 374 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Chandigarh, officials said.

There were 100 beneficiaries at GMSH, 70 at civil hospital, 45 at GMCH-Site 1, 50 at GMCH -Site 2 and 109 at PGIMER.

Director health services, medical superintendent, senior doctors, IMA present and former presidents were among the 100 who got themselves vaccinated at GMSH-16. The vaccination drive went off well without any major adverse event at all the session sites, said an official release.

The union territory has received 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and health authorities provided 1,000 doses to the PGIMER. PTI CHS VSD KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, the court of additional district and sessions judge here re-issued a B-warrant on Saturday for Rauf Sheriff, the fifth accused in a case involving the Popular Front of India PFI, asking him to appear...

621 get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Nagaland on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Around 621 frontline healthcareworkers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation exercise was launched across the country,officials said here.Though the administration had taken a target ofvaccinating 900 peop...

UP govt conducts reshuffle as 15 IAS officers transferred out

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 15 IAS officers including divisional commissioners and district magistrates.As per official sources, Shiva Kant Dwivedi who was on the waiting list has been made Special Secretary Minorit...

Up to 8,0000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021