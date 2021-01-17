'Bangla Pokkho' seeks job, education reservation for Bengalis in Bengal

Bengali outfit 'Bangla Pokkho'on Sunday organised a rally in Kolkata demanding reservationfor Bengalis in jobs and educational institutions in WestBengal.

Alleging that Bengalis are being marginalised in thestate, the outfit's leader Garga Chattopadhyay said that sonsof the soil must be given reservation in jobs and smallbusinesses as well as in educational institutions.

''We want 100 per cent reservation in government jobsfor sons of the soil and 90 per cent reservation in employmentat private companies for them,'' Chattopadhyay said whileaddressing the rally at Esplanade in the heart of the city.

Leaders of the organisation also sought 90 per centreservation for sons of the soil in higher education and asimilar percentage of quota for them in businesses, tendersand hawking licenses.

Claiming that several other states have job andeducation reservation for the local people, Chattopadhyayalleged that the Bengalis are being marginalised in the statesince there is no such quota for them in West Bengal.

He claimed that people from all the districts of thestate participated in the rally.

Narratives themed around 'Bengali pride' and 'nativesversus outsiders' are slowly gaining momentum, with variousoutfits raising the pitch for reservation for domicileBengalis in jobs and education in the state, where, until afew years ago, cultural sub-nationalism was an alien concept.

