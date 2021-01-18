Left Menu
Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 4

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:00 IST
Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 4
Scoreboard on day four of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings: 369 India 1st Innings: 326 Australia 2nd Innings: Marcus Harris c Pant b Thakur 38 David Warner lbw Washington Sundar 48 Marnus Labuschagne c Rohit b Siraj 25 Steven Smith c Rahane b Siraj 55 Matthew Wade c Pant b Siraj 0 Cameron Green c Rohit b Thakur 37 Tim Paine c Pant b Thakur 27 Pat Cummins not out 28 Mitchell Starc c Navdeep Saini b Siraj 1 Nathan Lyon c Mayank Agarwal b Thakur 13 Josh Hazlewood c Thakur b Siraj 9 Extras (B-5, BL-2, W-2, NB-4) 13 Total (For 10 wkts, 75.5 Overs) 294 Fall of Wickets: 1-89, 2-91,3-123, 4-123, 196-5, 227-6, 242-7, 247-8, 274-9, 294-10.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 19.5-5-73-5, T Natarajan 14-4-41-0, Washington Sundar 18-1-80-1, Shardul Thakur 19-2-61-4, Navdeep Saini 5-1-32-0.

Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 4, 4th Test

India 2nd innings Rohit Sharma batting 4 Shubman Gill batting 0 Total For no loss in 1.5 overs 4 Bowling Mitchell Starc 1-0-4-0, Josh Hazlewood 0.5-0-0-0....
