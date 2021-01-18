Left Menu
School in Oise, north of Paris, to close after COVID cases on premise

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:56 IST
School in Oise, north of Paris, to close after COVID cases on premise

A school in Oise, north of Paris, will be temporarily closed after the discovery of COVID cases on the premises, said the local authority for Oise on Monday.

French media had earlier reported that more than 20 COVID-19 cases had been found at the school in question, situated in Plessis-Belleville in Oise.

For now, France is keeping schools open, despite concerns they can often result in the emergence of COVID clusters.

