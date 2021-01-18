Kerala has lowest school dropout rate in country:Minister

Kerala has the lowestschool dropout rate in the country at 0.11 per cent ascompared to the national average of 4.13 per cent, stateeducation minister C Raveendranath told the Assembly onMonday.

While replying to a question posed by legislator KRajan (CPI), the minister said Kerala has witnessed a rise instrength of students in public schools of the state.

''Around 6.79 lakh new students enrolled ingovernment schools in the state.The graph of the rate ofadmission in the public schools is constantly rising in thestate,'' Raveendranath said.

He said in 2019-2020, the dropout rate has gone downto 0.11 per cent from 0.22 per cent in 2016-17.

''As per the report of the Ministry of Human ResourceDevelopment, the average dropout rate in the country is 4.13per cent.It also shows that the national average of schooldropout among higher secondary students was 17.06 per centwhile in Kerala it was 0.15 per cent,'' the minister said.

In the Upper Primary section, the minister said thedropout rate in Kerala was 0.06 per cent.

He also added that in certain districts likeAlappuzha, the dropout rate was as low as 0.02 per cent.

Raveendranath said the state was able to achievesuch milestones due to modernisation of the educationalsystem.

''Drop-out ratio of high schools has declined from0.33 per cent in 2016-17 to 0.15 per cent in 2019-20.Thedecline is seen at all stages of school education,'' accordingto Economic Review report.

There were 2,079 Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) in2020 in the State.

The Economic Review report, which was tabledrecently in the Assembly, says there is an increase in theenrollment of students in 2019-20 to 37.17 lakh from 37.04lakh in 2018-19.

The increase is more prominent in the enrollment inthe LP section.

Compared to previous years, around 1,56,565 newstudents sought admission in government and government aidedschools in Kerala in the academic year 2017-18.This numberincreased further to 1,85,971 for the year 2018-19 and was1,63,558 for 2019-20, the Review said.

