Minor siblings die of cold

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Two minor children of a nomad died due to severe cold after the family refused to shift to a temporary shelter from their tent in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Sahil (10) and Shazia (6), children of Zubair Ahmad, died due to severe cold as the family was staying in tented accommodation at Brimmar in Kulgam, they said.

Ahmad is a nomad from Reasi district in the Jammu division. The local administration had asked the nomadic family to shift to a temporary shelter set up in a school but they had refused the offer, the officials said.

The government has established several temporary shelters for nomads and others people living in avalanche-prone areas of Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure.

