Too hard to set school reopening date yet, says English medical official

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:13 IST
Too hard to set school reopening date yet, says English medical official
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

It is too hard to set a date yet for when schools can reopen after shutting to most students earlier this month as part of lockdown measures, a senior medical official in England said on Monday.

"We've always said schools should be the last to close and first to open but I think giving a more defined date than that is very difficult until we see what happens over the next few weeks," said Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser at Public Health England.

