Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students' body protests against closing down LLB course in govt-aided college in Ghaziabad

The college had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court that was accepted and the court had set aside the case in favour of MMH College on November 16, 2016 and a cost of Rs 25,000 was imposed on BCI.After the HC orders, no permission is required for law classes, the Samiti said in its memorandum.The protesting students tried to burn the effigy of the vice chancellor but police did not allow them to do so.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:01 IST
Students' body protests against closing down LLB course in govt-aided college in Ghaziabad
Representative image

Disgruntled students of Mahanand Mission Harijan (MMH) College here staged a protest on Monday expressing anger over the issue of closing down LLB courses even after the admission of more than 250 students this year.

The protest was carried out under the banner of 'Sanyukt Chatra Sangh Sangharsh Samiti'.

Students' unions of different political parties like Samajwadi party (SP), NSUI and ABVP participated in the protest.

Ex-president of a students' union (affiliated with SP) Rohit Baisoya told PTI that the course has been closed by the university to give benefit to the private colleges. After the closing of the law course, the private colleges would charge exorbitant fees, he claimed.

Representatives of the students' body handed over memorandums to the administration stating that MMH is the only government-aided college which was imparting law education to the poor and middle class students of rural background of five districts adjoining Ghaziabad.

Only 250 students were admitted in LLB and thereafter admission procedure was closed and all the admissions were cancelled upon the direction of Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. In its order to the college, the university said the college management had not taken permission to run LLB course under the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Earlier, the BCI had disaffiliated the LLB course being run by the college. The college had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court that was accepted and the court had set aside the case in favour of MMH College on November 16, 2016 and a cost of Rs 25,000 was imposed on BCI.

After the HC orders, no permission is required for law classes, the Samiti said in its memorandum.

The protesting students tried to burn the effigy of the vice chancellor but police did not allow them to do so. The students' group had exchanged heated arguments with police but they were soon dispersed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan DRAP said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group SinoPharm, ...

Guatemala ups pressure on U.S.-bound migrant caravan, clears road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The government said the road in...

Italy PM Conte comfortably wins lower house confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a crucial confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, hanging on to power after a junior partner quit his coalition last week and opened a political crisis amid the raging COVID-19 pandemi...

Pope says MLK's message of non-violent protest timely now

Pope Francis is honouring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the commemoration of his birthday, saying his message of equality through peaceful means remains more timely than ever.Francis sent a message of prayer Monday to Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021