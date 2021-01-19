Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subsidy on canteen food served in Parliament canteens ends; Prices to go up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:03 IST
Subsidy on canteen food served in Parliament canteens ends; Prices to go up

Food served in Parliament canteens for MPs and others will become costlier as a subsidy given for it has been stopped, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

While Birla did not specify the financial implications of the move, sources said the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Talking to reporters about preparations for the next Parliament session, beginning January 29, Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.

Birla said all Members of Parliament will be requested to undergo the COVID-19 test before the start of the Budget session.

While Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm, Lok Sabha will function in the second half from 4-8 pm. The Question Hour will be allowed during the session for an already fixed time of one hour.

He said all arrangements have also been made for RTPCR COVID-19 tests of MPs near their residence.

In Parliament premises, the RTPCR tests will be conducted on January 27-28, while arrangements have also been made for these tests of families and staff members of MPs.

Birla said the vaccination drive policy finalised by the Centre and states will apply to parliamentarians as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to release in theatres on Eid 2021

Putting end to all speculations around the release of his much-awaited film Radhe, megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday revealed that action-thriller will be released on the big screens on Eid this year. The Sultan actor shared the information t...

IAF to deploy Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000 jets in exercise with French air force

The Indian Air Force will deploy its Rafale, Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 combat jets besides other key assets in a five-day mega air exercise with French air and space force that begins near Jodhpur on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force IAF said its...

Tata Metaliks Q3 net up 55 per cent to Rs 75 crore

Higher margins boosted the pigiron and ductile pipe maker -- Tata Metaliks Ltds net profitto Rs 75.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, ajump of 55 per cent over the corresponding quarter of lastyear, the company said on Tues...

Maha: Three held with mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Thane

Three persons, including a woman,were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone MD worthRs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtras Thane city, police said onTuesday.Acting on a tip-off, the Thane polices crime branchlaid a trap on a highway in the cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021