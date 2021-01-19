Left Menu
Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:26 IST
Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Governor
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has emphasised the need for modernising Ayurveda knowledge available in the Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita and Kashyapa Samhita and the need to spread the information in Hindi.

He said that important research is being conducted in many countries on the herbs used in Ayurvedic systems and it has been found to be effective in complex diseases.

Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University of Jodhpur virtually on Tuesday, the governor said that AYUSH practices have also drawn the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that in Ayurveda, there is important mention about the treatment of heart and all other diseases.

Mishra said the traditional Indian lifestyle and Ayurveda system of medicine have played a very important role in the difficult circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He suggested that Panchakarma and Yoga among other disciplines of Ayurveda should be developed under a planned strategy.

