Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trapped China gold miners get porridge, blankets, one miner in coma - state media

Workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine for more than nine days received more medical and food supplies on Tuesday, including bandages, blankets and porridge, but one of the group is in a critical condition with a severe head injury, state media said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:46 IST
Trapped China gold miners get porridge, blankets, one miner in coma - state media
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Workers trapped in a Chinese gold mine for more than nine days received more medical and food supplies on Tuesday, including bandages, blankets and porridge, but one of the group is in a critical condition with a severe head injury, state media said. A total of 22 workers were left trapped in the Hushan mine, in Shandong province, after an explosion on Jan. 10. A week later, it emerged that at least 12 of them were still alive as a note retrieved from the mine said: "We hope the rescue won't stop."

A drilled channel on Sunday located 11 of the miners, who were working more than 600 metres underground, and rescuers were subsequently able to speak to them via wired telephone. The official Xinhua news agency said the miners had requested on Monday evening sausage and pickles as well as porridge but medical experts decided they should not eat hard food having only just regained their strength.

Fortified by the food and medical supplies - the fourth consignment to reach the group - two workers who had previously been very weak were able to walk again on Tuesday, Xinhua reported, citing a member of the rescue team. However, the People's Daily said one worker was in a coma, in a critical condition, after sustaining a head injury in the blast, while two were "mildly unwell" and eight in good health.

One more worker has been located in another section of the mine, while the whereabouts of the other 10 remain unknown. News that some of the miners are still alive has boosted Chinese netizens' hopes for a miraculous escape, with thousands leaving prayer messages on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform and calling on the authorities to "please speed up the rescue".

China's National Mine Safety Administration has ordered a comprehensive inspection of the country's non-coal mines, which will run until the end of March, the People's Daily reported. There are 32,000 non-coal mines in China, most of which are small, use outdated technology and equipment, and have poor safety management, it said, citing an administration official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Assault rifle, 5 kg heroin recovered along Pak border in Amritsar

An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and some cartridges along with five kilograms of heroin were recovered from Daoke village near the international border with Pakistan, police on Tuesday.The consignment of drugs and weapons was dumped by some smuggl...

Oxygen-starved city in Brazil's Amazon starts immunisation

The Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil began administering vaccines against the coronavirus, providing a ray of hope for the rainforests biggest city whose health system is collapsing amid an increase in infections and dwindling oxygen supp...

Caitlyn Jenner reflects upon her coming out experience

American television personality Caitlyn Jenner reflected on her coming out experience and why many individuals from the trans-community dont want her to be their spokesperson. As per E News, addressing her reputation as a controversial figu...

India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet targets in the first few days of what the government calls the worlds biggest immunisation campaign.The country has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021