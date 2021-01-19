Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Medical student kidnapped for ransom

You pay Rs 70 lakh by Jan 22 if you want release of your son, the caller is purported to have said according to Gauravs father.The family, which were in search of Gaurav, immediately informed the police and an FIR was registered in the matter.The SP said that immediately senior officers rushed to the students college and inquired about him with his friends.Teams have been constituted for safe release of the student.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:20 IST
UP: Medical student kidnapped for ransom
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A medical student was allegedly kidnapped from the city and Rs 70 lakh ransom has been demanded from his family members for his release, police said on Tuesday.

''Gaurav Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur locality in Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is studing BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) in a private institute -- SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur -- and was residing in the hostel. He went missing from the hostel from Monday afternoon at about 3-4 pm,'' Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Gaurav's father got a ransom call on Tuesday afternoon in which the callers demanded Rs 70 lakh ransom and threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid, he said.

''Your son has been kidnapped. You pay Rs 70 lakh by Jan 22 if you want release of your son,'' the caller is purported to have said according to Gaurav's father.

The family, which were in search of Gaurav, immediately informed the police and an FIR was registered in the matter.

The SP said that immediately senior officers rushed to the student's college and inquired about him with his friends.

''Teams have been constituted for safe release of the student. Special Operation Group and surveillance teams are also on the job,'' the SP said.

When asked about the development in the case, a senior officer said, ''The call records of Gaurav are being looked into. We are trying to find clues from that. Also, police is exploring if there is any CCTV installed around the college. All angles are being looked into.'' PTI CORR ABN HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as Ms. Cayman in a leaked social media video. According to E News, the Call Me By Your Name actor is apologizing aft...

U.S. Senate Republican leader cautions Democrats against big "ideological change"

U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said an evenly divided chamber did not give Democrats mandate for sweeping, ideological change, cautioning Democrats against seeking major legislative overhauls.Democrats and Republicans will ...

UK blue-chips slip as MGM drops takeover plan for Entain

Londons FTSE 100 reversed early gains on Tuesday, as Ladbrokes owner Entain slumped after U.S. casino operator MGM opted out of a 11 billion takeover plan, while miners also dragged. The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1, declining for the thi...

EU commission urges member states to speed up vaccination

The European Union is urging member states to speed up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the most vulnerable people to the virus those over age 80 are vaccinated by March.In non-binding recommendatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021