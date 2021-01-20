Left Menu
2021 Assam assembly polls to be held keeping in mind Rongoli

Updated: 20-01-2021 15:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday said the 2021 Assam assembly polls will be held taking into consideration the Rongali Bihu festival in April and the CBSE board examinations for students of class 10 and 12.

The assembly elections will be completed before theCBSE board exams which are scheduled between May 4 and June 10, he said.

''We have already taken the festival into consideration before coming here for the review meetings,'' he told reporters here.

The commission is aware of the festivals held in thestates, the CEC said.

He said the commission has also held discussions, with CBSE officials, to decide on the poll schedule.

''We have decided that the election process will becompleted before the board exams which will start from May 4,''he said.

The elections will be held in strict adherence toCOVID-19 protocols, Arora said, adding that the number of auxiliary polling booths would be increased.

''The number of electors at each polling station hasbeen restricted to 1,000 as against the existing 1,500,'' hesaid.

He also urged the state election authorities and thepeople to ensure ''fair, peaceful and COVID safe polls''.

The full bench of the commission, on a three-day visit to the state since Monday, had held discussions with the representatives of political parties and officials of the government to review poll preparedness.

