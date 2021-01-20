New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DEL44 UP-2NDLD PM PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their ''wrong'' policies and intentions.

DES8 UP-COUNCIL SAVARKAR Savarkar's portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row Lucknow: A portrait of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in the picture gallery of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has sparked a row, with Congress MLC Deepak Singh raising an objection and writing a letter to the Chairman seeking its removal.

DES7 PB-BIRD FLU-CASES Punjab reports first bird flu case as samples taken from dead goose test positive Chandigarh: Punjab has reported its first case of avian influenza with samples taken from a dead bar-headed goose testing positive for the flu's H5N1 strain, forest and wildlife preservation department officials said on Wednesday.

DES18 HR-SCHOOLS Haryana: Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week Chandigarh: Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday.

DES19 RJ-LABOURERS-CREMATION 13 people killed in Surat road accident cremated in Rajasthan's Banswara Jaipur: Thirteen people run over by a truck while they were asleep by the side of a road in Gujarat's Surat district were cremated in Rajasthan's Banswara on Wednesday.

