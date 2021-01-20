Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DEL44 UP-2NDLD PM PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their ''wrong'' policies and intentions.

DES8 UP-COUNCIL SAVARKAR Savarkar's portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row Lucknow: A portrait of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in the picture gallery of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has sparked a row, with Congress MLC Deepak Singh raising an objection and writing a letter to the Chairman seeking its removal.

DES7 PB-BIRD FLU-CASES Punjab reports first bird flu case as samples taken from dead goose test positive Chandigarh: Punjab has reported its first case of avian influenza with samples taken from a dead bar-headed goose testing positive for the flu's H5N1 strain, forest and wildlife preservation department officials said on Wednesday.

DES18 HR-SCHOOLS Haryana: Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week Chandigarh: Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday.

DES19 RJ-LABOURERS-CREMATION 13 people killed in Surat road accident cremated in Rajasthan's Banswara Jaipur: Thirteen people run over by a truck while they were asleep by the side of a road in Gujarat's Surat district were cremated in Rajasthan's Banswara on Wednesday.

