Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:03 IST
PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill address the convocation of Tezpur University in Assam onJanuary 22, the central university said on Wednesday.

The prime minister will virtually address the 18thconvocation of the university from New Delhi and conferdegrees and diplomas upon students who passed out in 2020, astatement said.

''The convocation will be held in a blended modeobserving COVID-19 protocols, where only PhD scholars andtoppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in person,''it said.

The university will award the remaining students withtheir degrees and diplomas virtually.

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degreesand diplomas in the convocation.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank',Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tezpur Lok SabhaMP Pallab Lochan Das will also attend the programme.

''Assam Governor and chancellor of Tezpur University,Jagdish Mukhi, will preside over the convocation and award thedegrees and diplomas to the students virtually,'' the varsitysaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

FTSE 100 edges up as HSBC, drugmakers gain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai police summon activist for false abduction report

Police in Thailand summoned a political activist for falsifying a statement on Wednesday, after his claim that he was abducted stirred anger on social media and allegations of state harassment of government critics. Mongkol Santimetakul, 25...

Italian bond yields rise after rallying on confidence vote win

Italys benchmark borrowing costs rose on Wednesday, increasing from their lowest level in over a week in earlier trade, after the government won a confidence vote in the senate and averted a collapse. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte narrowly ...

Greece optimistic over talks with Turkey but won't discuss sovereignty

Greece will approach talks with Turkey next week over their disputed territorial claims in a hopeful spirit but will not discuss issues it considers as sovereign rights, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.Mitsotakis was sp...

Healthy diets ‘nearly impossible’ for 1.9 billion in Asia-Pacific: UN report

According to the 2020 Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, the regions poor have been worst affected, forced to choose cheaper and less nutritious foods. The report is jointly produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021