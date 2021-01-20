PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill address the convocation of Tezpur University in Assam onJanuary 22, the central university said on Wednesday.

The prime minister will virtually address the 18thconvocation of the university from New Delhi and conferdegrees and diplomas upon students who passed out in 2020, astatement said.

''The convocation will be held in a blended modeobserving COVID-19 protocols, where only PhD scholars andtoppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in person,''it said.

The university will award the remaining students withtheir degrees and diplomas virtually.

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degreesand diplomas in the convocation.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank',Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tezpur Lok SabhaMP Pallab Lochan Das will also attend the programme.

''Assam Governor and chancellor of Tezpur University,Jagdish Mukhi, will preside over the convocation and award thedegrees and diplomas to the students virtually,'' the varsitysaid.

