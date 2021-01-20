Left Menu
Radicalisation process is fourth generation warfare: JK LG

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:02 IST
Terming the radicalisation process as ''fourth generation warfare'', Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for comprehensive measures involving de-radicalisation and counter-radicalisation strategies to address it.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a religious leaders' conference on 'de-radicalisation' at Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust here.

He said modern education and holistic development are the only solution to all problems as he laid special emphasis on adopting an integrated approach for de-radicalisation and counter-radicalisation through seamlessly involving three pillars - civil society including Muftis and community influencers, family and civil administration.

''Closely examining the radicalisation process is the need of the hour, which I believe is fourth generation warfare. We should assess and develop resources, measures and mechanisms, required to counter such elements and extremist ideologies,'' Sinha said.

He urged community elders and influencers to use technology to identify and monitor mischievous preachers for a broader mapping.

De-radicalisation is the process by which an already radicalised person is brought back into mainstream of the society, while in counter-radicalisation, vulnerable persons are prevented from getting radicalised, he said.

''We must check propagation of non-contextual as well selective messages from holy books. If anyone is treading a wrong path, it's our responsibility to show him the right path,'' the Lt Governor maintained.

''...We must focus on comprehensive measures involving community, family and much required stress on positive messages, introducing books on prominent Muslim figures like A P J Abdul Kalam, Maqbool Sherwani and Salim Ali, besides chapters on peace and harmony in schools and madrassas,'' he said.

He said this conference and the discussions with eminent scholars will lead to national integration and positivity among the people. Mentioning the teachings of Sufi saint Mohammad Syed, Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir has been home to values of equality and fraternity, cultural relations, communal harmony and Sufi traditions.

He further said that different religious leaders have also spread the message of unity, tolerance and community activities. But there are some disgruntled elements also who have sown the seeds of hatred to divide the people. ''I hope that the religious leaders here will show the right path to these elements spreading hate and to the disoriented people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

