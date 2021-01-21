Left Menu
Union Minister V Muraleedharan inaugurates skill centre for Indian expats in UAE

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 02:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan has inaugurated the Indian government's first 'upskilling and training centre' for blue-collar workers in the UAE.

The skill centre has been set up at Delhi Private School (DPS), Jebel Ali. It will give classes to Indian expatriates in basic arabic, english, and computer application.

After inaugurating the training centre on Wednesday, Muraleedharan interacted with Indian workers.

The minister expressed happiness upon seeing the interest among the expatriates, especially female workers.

Joint Secretary (Gulf) Vipul, Chairman of DPS Society, UAE, Dinesh Kothari, and Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates Aman Puri attended the inauguration.

Kothari lauded the Indian Consulate for bringing together all stakeholders for the initiative and hoped more such welfare projects would be taken up.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs was working closely with the National Skill Development Mission under the Skill India Program to ensure all Indian workers were well trained and educated on foreign soil.

