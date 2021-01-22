Left Menu
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students

To help the students ofClass 10 preparing for the annual state board examination inMay this year, Odisha government will provide an exam guidebook free of cost to all.This was announced by School and Mass EducationMinister S R Dash on Thursday.The state government will distribute free of costPariksha Darpan exam guide book to all the 6,20,508students who will appear in the annual matriculation Class10 examination, the minister said.Parikshya Darpan, a 700 page guide book will helpstudents to prepare for the upcoming crucial boardexamination.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

To help the students of class 10 preparing for the annual state board examination inMay this year, the Odisha government will provide an exam guidebook free of cost to all.

This was announced by School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash on Thursday.

''The state government will distribute free of cost'Pariksha Darpan' (exam guide) book to all the 6,20,508students who will appear in the annual matriculation (Class10) examination,'' the minister said.

'Parikshya Darpan', a 700-page guide book will help students to prepare for the upcoming crucial board examination. ''To reduce the stress of the students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the department to help candidates,'' the minister said.

Though the state government had earlier reduced 30 percent of the syllabus for the Class 10 board examination, it is felt that still, students face difficulties for the examination. The new book 'Pariksha Darpan' contains probable questions and answers, he said.

The minister said the students of government,government-aided and private schools appearing in the matriculation examination conducted by the Board of secondary education (BSE) will get the book free of cost. The examination will start on May 3.

Earlier, keeping in view the impact of COVID-19pandemic on the livelihood of the people across the state, the chief minister on January 13 had announced waiver examination fees for the matriculation examination.

The state government will bear Rs 27 crore towards the examination fee waiver. Each candidate appearing in the annual high school certificate examination was supposed to pay Rs 420for filling up the forms.

