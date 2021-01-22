Left Menu
AFI pushes for greater efficiency in district athletics meets with qualified officials

I applaud the step taken by the Athletics Federation of India in ensuring quality education for the officials in all districts in the country, he said.AFI also announced that it will soon offer a pre-Level 1 certification course for coaches.

22-01-2021
Athletics Federation of India is organising a certification course for over 2,100 District Technical Officials in a bid to improve the technical conduct of track and field sport at the grassroots level.

AFI aims to have 10,000 such district technical officials across the country in the next five years and in the next fortnight, 2164 candidates will undergo the district technical officials' course, AFI said in a release.

AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said the course has its roots in the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet. ''We want all the 5,000 athletes who participate in NIDJAM to have experienced competing in a well-conducted meet at the district level. We have imparted coach education at the grassroots level, and it was imperative that we also enhance the conduct of a meet,'' he said. ''We want at least 30 qualified officials in each district so that their meets are conducted efficiently and effectively. It will ensure that even the district meets offer the athletes fair competition.'' Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director-General Sandip Pradhan, who inaugurated the certification course, said it was important for athletes at the entry level to have the confidence that they would be fairly judged by qualified officials. ''I applaud the step taken by the Athletics Federation of India in ensuring quality education for the officials in all districts in the country,'' he said.

AFI also announced that it will soon offer a pre-Level 1 certification course for coaches.

