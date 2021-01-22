Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 (PT) Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP).

This will enable the students not only to choose thecontent and duration of their study but will also help thembravely face real life situations,Nishank said in hisconvocation address at the Avinshilingam University for Women,held virtually.

The questions that the students had until beenanswering from inside the textbooks will now stand in front ofthem for which they will seek pragmatic solutions, he said.

NEP-2020 is so flexible and improved that it providesplenty of opportunities to the educators and students alike toexplore education from refined perspectives and to utilize theabundant possibilities available, a release quoting theminister said.

''The conventional mode of education that our parentsand grandparents have introduced to us has now seen a greatupheaval for good, in the form of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP),'' he said.

Stating that education is equally important to bothboys and girls, he expressed happiness that more number ofgirls continue to excel even in technical institutions likeIITs and NITs.

The university conferred D.Litt Degree (honoriscausa) on the minister for his contribution to the educationfield.

A total 2506 degrees (UG-1893, PG-534, M.Phil- 40,Ph.D.-39) were awarded to the graduates and conforming to theCovid-19 policy guidelines, only Ph.Ds and Gold Medal Awardeesreceived their degrees and medals on the dais from theChancellor, S P Thyagarajan.

