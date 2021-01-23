Mamata slams Centre for abolishing plan panel 'conceptualised by Netaji'

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised the Centre forabolishing the Planning Commission, which, according to her,was conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Addressing a programme at Netaji Bhavan here on his125th birth anniversary, Banerjee described Bose as an iconwho had advocated unity among all communities in the country.

She also demanded that Netaji's birthday on January 23be declared a national holiday.

''Why the national Planning Commission, which wasconceptualised by Netaji in independent India, was dissolved?Why the demand for a holiday on Netaji's birthday by ourgovernment not yet met?'' Banerjee said in her brief speech.

The Narendra Modi government disbanded the PlanningCommission in 2014 and had formed the Niti Aayog.

Banerjee said, ''We don't remember Netaji before theelections. He is in our hearts for 365 days. We are in touchwith his family.'' She also said Netaji was described as 'Deshnayak' byRabindranath Tagore.

''We are celebrating his birthday day as DeshnayakDiwas,'' Banerjee added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)