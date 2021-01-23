Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: VP Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:01 IST
Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: VP Naidu
Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged youngsters on Saturday to take inspiration from the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and work for eradicating ills such as poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, and corruption from the society.

Noting that 65 percent of India's population is below 35 years of age, Naidu said youngsters should lead from the front in building a New India -- a happy and prosperous India where every citizen gets equal opportunities and where there is no discrimination of any kind.

''Parakram'' or courage was the most defining feature of Netaji's persona, the vice president said and lauded the government's decision to celebrate Bose's birthday as ''Parakram Divas'', an official statement said.

Naidu was addressing the officer trainees attending the foundation course at the MCR Human Resource Development Institute of the Telangana government in Hyderabad to mark the birth anniversary of Bose.

Referring to the pivotal role played by Bose and several freedom fighters, social reformers, including unsung heroes from different regions, he said many people were not aware of their greatness as their contributions were not properly projected in the history books.

''We have to celebrate the lives of many of our great leaders. We have to come out of the colonial mindset,'' he asserted.

Observing that different leaders approached the freedom movement in different ways, the vice president said the ultimate goal was to achieve the country's freedom from colonial rule.

Noting that Netaji wanted the abolition of the caste system in the country, Naidu said as far back as in the 1940s, soldiers of all castes, creeds, and religions lived together, ate together in common kitchens, and fought as Indians first and last.

Bose always used to stress that the progress of India would be possible only with the uplift of the downtrodden and marginalized sections of the society, he said.

The vice president recalled that Bose believed in giving an equal pedestal to women in every sphere of life -- be it social, economic, or political.

''The progressiveness of Netaji's ideas can be gauged from his decision to form a women's corps in the INA named the Rani of Jhansi Regiment,'' he said and appreciated the government's decision to provide a permanent commission to women in the armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stalin incompetent to be leader, says TN CM

Coimbatore, Jan 23 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Saturday once again dared DMK president M KStalin to debate with him on corruption and said the partychief was not competent to be a leader Campaigning here for the forthcomin...

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modiarrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose.The prime ministers aircraft landed at the NSC BoseInternational Airport around 3 pm, ...

I-League: TRAU hope to grab maiden win of the season against Chennai City

Tenth-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU will lock horns against eighth-placed Chennai City FC at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Lying in the bottom half of the table, both teams would aim to push out and make it into the top ha...

Three cases linked to Australia Open carry highly virulent COVID-19 variant

Three people in hotel quarantine associated with the Australian Open tennis tournament have tested positive for the highly transmissible coronavirus variant linked to the United Kingdom, officials said on Saturday. The three quarantined in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021