Shah chairs NEC plenary meet in Shillong

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Saturday chaired the 69th plenary meeting of the NorthEastern Council (NEC) here.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and UnionMinister for the Development of North Eastern Region JitendraSingh, who is the vice-chair of the Council, received the homeminister at the helipad in Upper Shillong.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, GovernorJagdish Mukhi and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga gave theplenary a miss and were represented by their deputies, NECofficials said.

A large number of state and Central officials areattending the two-day meeting.

At the plenary, various developmental projects arebeing reviewed, and future plans for the Northeast are beingtaken up, the officials said.

