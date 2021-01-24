Left Menu
Delhi govt does away with Planning Dept nod for grant approval

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:17 IST
Delhi govt does away with Planning Dept nod for grant approval
In a move aimed at speeding up the process for grant approval, Delhi government departments will no longer be required to have their proposals vetted by the Planning Department as a prerequisite for the release of funds, according to officials.

So far, the departments were required to send their proposals for aid grant to the Finance Department which would forward them to the Planning Department for further scrutiny, a senior government officer said.

In an order issued last week, the Finance Department did away with the requirement of sending files for grant approval from various departments, organisations and local bodies to the Planning Department to prevent delays in approval, he said.

''It has been decided that there is no need for files of GIA (grant-in-aid) to be sent to the Planning Department... the Finance Department can directly examine and dispose of the files of GIA after examining as per the set norms and guidelines,'' the order stated.

Earlier, after examination, the Planning Department would send back the files with its observation to the Finance Department which would then give the final approval for the release of the GIA.

Due to this procedure and duplicate examination by the two departments, the officials said, proposals were delayed ''unnecessarily'', even though they were routine in nature.

