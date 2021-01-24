Left Menu
Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 197 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death takestoll to 1,589 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 197 fresh coronaviruscases, taking the total positives to over 2.93 lakh while onefatality pushed the toll to 1,589, the state government saidon Sunday.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tallyrises to 38,860 Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged30 new coronavirus cases during the last 24, taking theoverall tally to 38,860, a top Health department official saidon Sunday.

MDS3 TN-PALANISWAMI-STALIN CM accuses DMK of 'deceit' for embracing Lord Murugain the run-up to TN Assembly polls Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami onSunday accused DMK president M K Stalin of deception forposing with Lord Muruga's spear like weapon, 'Vel' and saidthe divine symbol has come to leader of opposition's noticesince Assembly elections were round the corner.

MES1 TL-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Schools in T'gana to reopen from Feb 1; SSC exams fromMay 17 Hyderabad: After a gap of nearly one year, schools forClass 9 and 10 students (academic year 2020-21) in Telanganaare set to reopen from February 1 and shall function till May26.

MES3 KA-VIRUS-SASIKALA Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, sayshospital Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who isserving a jail term in a corruption case and has beenhospitalised for COVID-19 is stable, according to thehospital where she is undergoing treatment.

MES2 KL-ELEPHANT-WOMAN Wild elephant tramples woman tourist to death Wayanad (Ker): A 26-year old woman tourist from Keralawas trampled to death by a wild elephant at a remote resort atMeppadi in Wayanad district, police said.PTI SSPTI PTI

