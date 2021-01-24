Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil translation of French book wins Romain Rolland Book Prize

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:44 IST
Tamil translation of French book wins Romain Rolland Book Prize

The Tamil translation of Frenchnovel 'Le mariage de plaisir' won the Romain Rolland BookPrize at the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival whichended here on Sunday.

The winners of the prize are translator Dr S A VengadaSoupraya Nayagar and publisher Amutharasan Paulraj of ThadagamPublishers for the Tamil translation of the book, authored byTahar Ben Jelloun, the organisers said in a statement.

The publisher and translator will be invited by theFrench Institute in India to the Paris Book Fair 2021 (LivreParis 2021) where India will be the guest of honour.

Romain Rolland Book Prize, started in 2017, aims atawarding the best translation of a French title into anyIndian language, including English.

An Indo-French jury takes into account the qualitiesof the translation and the publication.

Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, counsellor for education,science and culture, Embassy of France, and the director ofthe French Institute in India, said in a statement, ''It hasnow been four years that the Romain Rolland Book Prize wascreated and we have seen some talented translators andpragmatic publishers awarded for their works.

''In the perspective of the Paris Book Fair 2021 whereIndia is the focus country and which will see at least 30Indian authors and publishers invited to Paris in May 2021 tomeet the French readers, the French Institute in India isworking more and more to increase translation of French booksin Indian languages,'' he said.

The jury included renowned scholars and experts fromFrance and India, including Annie Montaut, Michle Albaret-Maatsch, Renuka George, Sindhuja Veeraragavan, GeethaKrishnankutty and Chinmoy Guha.

Apart from the winning entry, the short list includedMalayalam translation of 'Souvenirs Dormants', and Hinditranslation of 'Pour que tu ne teperdes pas dans le quartier',the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. Wri...

11-year-old singer to perform during Republic Day celebrations in South Africa

An 11-year-old South African-Indian singer will perform at the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg to celebrate the Republic Day on Tuesday. Together with her maternal grandfather Dharam Sewraj, who has several decades of experience in the bro...

Guj: 4 dead in 2 accidents in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ahmedabad

Four persons were killed intwo separate accidents on Sunday in Devbhumi Dwarka districtand on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat, police said.In the first incident, two unidentified men werekilled on the spot when their SUV, heading tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021