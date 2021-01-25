Left Menu
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:39 IST
A committee to select thechairperson and members of the Madhya Pradesh Public ServiceCommission was constituted under Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan on Monday, an official said.

The others members of the committee include SC/STWelfare Minister Meena Singh Mandve and School EducationMinister Inder Singh Parmar, while the additional chiefsecretary of the General Administration department willdischarge functions related to the secretariat, added theofficial.

