Torture of minor boy: Member of accused teen group found dead

A 17-year-old boy, belonging to agroup of teenagers who allegedly thrashed a minor last weekfor informing their parents about their drug abuse, was foundhanging dead in his house at Kalamassery here on Monday,police said.

Local people alleged he took the extreme step due to thetorture by the police after taking the group into custody inconnection with the assault.

Rejecting the allegations, the police said theyactually rescued the group from angry locals who came to knowof the cruelty meted out to the minor boy.

Police further said the parents of the group weresummonedto the station after learning they all werejuveniles.

Police said they suspect the 17-year-old was beaten upby the relatives of the minor, who was hospitalised withserious injuries.

A video captured by one in the group showed the victimbeing punched, beaten and made to sit on chips of metal andthe clipping emerged in the social media.

While one member of the group, aged above 18, wasarrested and let off on station bail, six others between 14and 17 years old were released after collecting theirantecedents for submission before the district Child WelfareCommittee (CWC).

The CWC has begun an inquiry into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)