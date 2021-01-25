HP ADGP CID awarded President's Police medal

Himachal Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (CID) Venugopal N has been awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic day, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. Besides the ADGP, other police officers who have been conferred the award are Superintendent of Police (SV&ACB) Omapati Jamwal, PHQ SP Bhagat Singh Thakur, Sub Inspector Satpal of the state’s Daroh-based Police Training College and Honorary Head Constable Rajinder Kumar of the First Battalion of the Himachal’s Armed Police Rajinder Kumar, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)