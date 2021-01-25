Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu calls on citizens to dedicate themselves towards building self-reliant India

Our constitutional values are the basic principles for creation of an enlightened citizenship that is essential for deepening our democratic roots, he said.Today, Naidu said, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:51 IST
VP Naidu calls on citizens to dedicate themselves towards building self-reliant India
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Republic Day, saying they should solemnly resolve to dedicate themselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues with its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace.

In his message, Naidu said on this occasion, Indians should reaffirm their commitment towards the Constitution and the founding principles of the Republic, based on the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. ''Our constitutional values are the basic principles for creation of an enlightened citizenship that is essential for deepening our democratic roots,'' he said.

Today, Naidu said, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable. ''Our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before. On this auspicious day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country's civilisational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India,'' the vice president said in his message.

On this joyous day, ''let us celebrate the achievements of our Republic and solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace and inclusive sustainable development'', the message read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court spurns former New York lawmaker Silver's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-12-year prison sentence. Silver, 76, began servin...

Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv makes crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district; 2 pilots injured: Officials.

Armys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH Dhruv makes crash-landing in JKs Kathua district 2 pilots injured Officials....

Proposed NBFC norms may strengthen their balance sheets: Moody's

The Reserve Bank of Indias recent proposal for tighter regulatory framework for non-banking financial companies may strengthen their balance sheets but will not address their funding and liquidity issues, says a report.Last week, RBI releas...

Farmers in Maha shouldn't pay tax, power bills:Raghunath Patil

Farmer leader Raghunath Patilon Monday appealed to peasants in Maharashtra to not pay tax,pending loan and electricity bills, and threatened to breakhands and legs of anybody coming for their collection.Speaking to reporters, the veteran le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021