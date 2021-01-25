VP Naidu calls on citizens to dedicate themselves towards building self-reliant India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Republic Day, saying they should solemnly resolve to dedicate themselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues with its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace.

In his message, Naidu said on this occasion, Indians should reaffirm their commitment towards the Constitution and the founding principles of the Republic, based on the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. ''Our constitutional values are the basic principles for creation of an enlightened citizenship that is essential for deepening our democratic roots,'' he said.

Today, Naidu said, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable. ''Our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before. On this auspicious day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country's civilisational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India,'' the vice president said in his message.

On this joyous day, ''let us celebrate the achievements of our Republic and solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace and inclusive sustainable development'', the message read.

