Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian police working to rescue abducted orphans and staff

About 100 of the girls are still missing.Last month, armed men abducted more than 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, a boys boarding school in Katsina State.The children were freed about a week later amid speculation that ransom was paid to secure their release. The government denies any money was paid.The high incidence of kidnapping in Nigeria highlights the countrys insecurity.

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:29 IST
Nigerian police working to rescue abducted orphans and staff
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police in Nigeria are working to rescue seven children and a man who were abducted from an orphanage in the capital over the weekend.

The children and a staff member of the Rachel's Orphanage Home in the capital city, Abuja, were abducted Saturday by a large group of armed men who broke into the home.

"We have launched a strategic operation to ensure they are safely rescued," police spokeswoman Mariam Yusuf, told the Associated Press Monday.

"The abducted children are vulnerable people," the founder of the orphanage, Rachel Alajeshe, told The Associated Press. The children are aged between 10 and 13 and are girls and boys, she said..

Kidnapping is a major problem in Nigeria. Gunmen have carried out mass abductions of children either for political reasons or to demand ransom.

The most serious abduction occurred in April 2014 when members of the Jihadist group Boko Haram abducted 276 girls from the Government Secondary School in Chibok in Nigeria's northern Borno State.

Boko Haram said at the time that it abducted the girls as part of its campaign to stop girls from attending schools. About 100 of the girls are still missing.

Last month, armed men abducted more than 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, a boys boarding school in Katsina State.

The children were freed about a week later amid speculation that ransom was paid to secure their release. The government denies any money was paid.

The high incidence of kidnapping in Nigeria highlights the country's insecurity. Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, and numerous armed groups are blamed for the insecurity in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...

Britain to announce policy of enforced quarantine in hotels on Tuesday - ITV

Britain will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for arrivals in the UK, broadcaster ITV reported, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.Hotel chains tell us they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021