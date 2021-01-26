Left Menu
Rajasthan: Teenager shot dead by neighbour over one-sided love affair, accused absconding

PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:06 IST
A 19-year-old woman was shot dead on Tuesday allegedly by her neighbour who was in one-sided love with her in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, polic said.

The incident occurred in Mukherjee Nagar where the victim Ankita was watering plants on the terrace of her house.

The accused Sunil, whose house is in the backside of the victim's house, jumped onto the roof of her house and shot her dead, SHO of Kotwali police station Ramkishan Yadav said.

Ankita was present in the house along with her sister while her parents, who are teachers, had gone to their respective schools when the incident took place.

"The accused is absconding and a search is on," he said, adding that the body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

