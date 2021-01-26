Jharkhand govt to reserve 75 pc jobs in private sector for locals: CM

Announcing a host ofwelfare measures on the Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief MinisterHemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soonformulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per jobs in theprivate sector for the people of the state.

He also said that the government will recruit schoolteachers and police personnel.

Unfurling the national flag and taking the salute ofthe parade at Dumka Police Lines, the chief minister said,''2021 will be the year of appointments.'' ''A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75 percent of the posts in the private sector will be reserved forlocal people,'' he said.

Rules are being made for appointment of teachers inminority schools also, the chief minister said.

The government will launch a universal pension schemeto provide Rs 1,000 a month to all elderly people of thestate, Soren said.

He said that construction of a 500-bed hospital is inprogress on the premises of the medical college in Dumka,which will strengthen the healthcare facility in SanthalPargana Division.

He said that a 'dhoti-sari' scheme will also belaunched under which a dhoti or a lungi and a sari will bedistributed to 57 lakh poor families of the state at asubsidised rate of Rs 10 apiece.

The chief minister said that his government hasalready brought out an agriculture loan waiver scheme underwhich loans of up to Rs 50,000 would be waived.

