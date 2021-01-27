Hindu College alumni provide grants of over Rs 13 lakh to help students amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth over Rs 13 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Education should not be hindered due to corona. We all can understand the financial condition of our college students so we want to reach out and help them. All students are the future of the country, they are all like our own family members. Today, we have many challenges around the world, if education reaches everyone, then we can meet all the challenges togethe,'' OSA president Ravi Burman said.

''In the first batch of Pandemic Study Grants the OSA already had given the grant to 35 students totaling to Rs 6,16,196. In the second list, we are giving the Pandemic Study Grant to 45 Students totaling to Rs.7,72,662. These selected students are being notified individually and will get the fee paid amounts directly transferred into their bank accounts shortly,'' he said.

''This brings the total pandemic study grants disbursed to 80 Students till date totaling to Rs 13.88 lakh,'' he added. To offset the challenges of online classes and providing learning aids to the students, the OSA is also in the process of procuring used laptops in working condition and will be distributing them among needy students.

Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)