Left Menu

Hindu College alumni provide grants of over Rs 13 lakh to help students amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Old Students Association OSA of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth over Rs 13 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Education should not be hindered due to corona.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:02 IST
Hindu College alumni provide grants of over Rs 13 lakh to help students amid COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth over Rs 13 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Education should not be hindered due to corona. We all can understand the financial condition of our college students so we want to reach out and help them. All students are the future of the country, they are all like our own family members. Today, we have many challenges around the world, if education reaches everyone, then we can meet all the challenges togethe,'' OSA president Ravi Burman said.

''In the first batch of Pandemic Study Grants the OSA already had given the grant to 35 students totaling to Rs 6,16,196. In the second list, we are giving the Pandemic Study Grant to 45 Students totaling to Rs.7,72,662. These selected students are being notified individually and will get the fee paid amounts directly transferred into their bank accounts shortly,'' he said.

''This brings the total pandemic study grants disbursed to 80 Students till date totaling to Rs 13.88 lakh,'' he added. To offset the challenges of online classes and providing learning aids to the students, the OSA is also in the process of procuring used laptops in working condition and will be distributing them among needy students.

Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence during tractor parade

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and others in connection with the violence in the national capital during the tractor rally on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.Police detained 200 people a...

India Shelter Bags 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' Award

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIndia Shelter Finance Corporation Limited recently awarded Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing at The Inclusive Finance India Awards. The Secretariat Presentation Award Ceremony was held in...

PNB Housing Finance Dec qtr net profit nearly flat at Rs 232cr

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a nearly flat consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore in the third quarter ended December.The non-banking finance company NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 237 crore in the same quarter of the prev...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global cases surpass 100 millionGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021