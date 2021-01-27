25 students test positive for coronavirus in Madikeri

As many as 25 studentsstudying in second pre-university course (PUC) were foundinfected with coronavirus in the Morarji Residential School atGaragandur village, about 20 km from here, Kodagu districtauthorities said on Wednesday.

According to information received, recently onestudent tested positive for the virus and the schooladministration requested doctors concerned to test all thestudents.

The swabs of all 38 students were collected onJanuary 23 and the reports arrived on Wednesday showing 25positive cases.

According to the school authorities, 22 staffmembers, including teachers, are working there and now all arequarantined at the COVID Hospital at Madikeri, the districtheadquarters town of Kodagu.

The students are isolated from each other in roomsand the district administration has deputed officials to takecare of them, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)