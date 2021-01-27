Left Menu

25 students test positive for coronavirus in Madikeri

PTI | Madikeri | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 25 studentsstudying in second pre-university course (PUC) were foundinfected with coronavirus in the Morarji Residential School atGaragandur village, about 20 km from here, Kodagu districtauthorities said on Wednesday.

According to information received, recently onestudent tested positive for the virus and the schooladministration requested doctors concerned to test all thestudents.

The swabs of all 38 students were collected onJanuary 23 and the reports arrived on Wednesday showing 25positive cases.

According to the school authorities, 22 staffmembers, including teachers, are working there and now all arequarantined at the COVID Hospital at Madikeri, the districtheadquarters town of Kodagu.

The students are isolated from each other in roomsand the district administration has deputed officials to takecare of them, the officials said.

