R-Day violence: Delhi Police chief says lookout notices issued against farmer leaders named in FIR

The Delhi Police has issued lookout notices against farmer leaders who have been named in an FIR filed in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city on Republic Day, Police chief S N Shrivastava said on Thursday.
A lookout notice is issued to prevent an accused from leaving the country.
''The Delhi Police has issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in an FIR in connection with the violence during the tractor parade,'' Shrivastava told PTI.
Police have named 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, in the FIR that mentioned charges of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.
Other farmer leaders who have been named in the FIR are Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chanduni, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Satnam Singh Pannu, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Surjeet Singh Phool, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Harinder Singh Lakhoval.
Those found guilty would be punished strictly, an official said.
