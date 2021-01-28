'Wave of development' cannot be stopped by 'rise of anarchist conspiracy': Naqvi on Delhi violence

In the backdrop of the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the ''wave of development'' cannot be stopped by the rise of an ''anarchist conspiracy''.

Addressing an orientation programme, organised by the Central Waqf Council for officials of state Waqf Boards here, the Minority Affairs minister said the Modi government's determination for development, which is based on ''development with dignity'' and ''development without discrimination'', has shown revolutionary results.

Every section of the society has become an equal partner of mainstream development, Naqvi said.

It is unfortunate that some ''destructive elements'' chose Republic Day for ''conspiracy against the country'', he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

He asserted that the ''wave of development'' cannot be stopped by the ''rise of an anarchist conspiracy''.

These people are enemies of positive and constructive environment in the country, Naqvi said, asserting that the government and the society cannot forgive these elements.

In his address, he also said the Modi government has constructed infrastructure on a large scale for socio-economic and educational activities and skill development projects on Waqf properties across the country. ''Our diligent campaign of digitisation of Waqf records has made a large number of these Waqf properties free from the clutches of vested interests and Waqf mafia,'' the minister said.

During the last about six years, the Modi government has constructed schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community hall ''Sadbhav Mandap'', ''Hunar Hub'', common service centres, employment oriented skill development centres and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land in needy areas across the country under ''Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram'' (PMJVK), he said.

This basic infrastructure has ensured quality education for the needy, especially girls, and employment opportunities to the youth.

Naqvi said that the process has been started to establish Waqf Boards in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil. Waqf Boards will ensure proper utilisation of Waqf properties in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh-Kargil for welfare of the society, he said. The central government will provide adequate financial assistance to construct infrastructure for socio-economic and educational activities on Waqf properties in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh-Kargil areas under the PMJVK There are thousands of Waqf properties in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh-Kargil areas and the process has been started to register these Waqf properties, he said.

Digitisation, geo tagging/GPS mapping of these Waqf properties has also been initiated and the work will be completed soon, Naqvi said.

While taking a serious note of bungling and encroachment of Waqf properties by ''Waqf mafias'' in several states, the state governments have been asked to take strict action in such cases, he said.

The one-day orientation programme was organised by the Central Waqf Council for the officials of the State Waqf Boards under ''Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme''.

