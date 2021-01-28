Winuall & Coaching Federation of India Launch the First All India Mock Test for the New Pattern of the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2021

- The test follows the new pattern for the JEE Mains 2021- In-depth insight into students’ test performance with competitive stats- The mock test is completely secure and student privacy is protected January 28, 2021, India: Winuall, an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital, announced their partnership with Coaching Federation of India. This will enable JEE aspirants to take a free mock test for the upcoming Joint Engineering Entrance Main 2021. The test will be based on the New JEE Main pattern announced for 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 7th February 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. All coaching institutions across India will be able to register their students for free. The mock JEE test is based on the new pattern of the JEE and students get an opportunity to prepare for the actual exams. To sign up for the mock test, coaching institutions across India can login at https://prepindia.winuall.com/ and register on behalf of their students. The final date for the mock test registration is 02 February 2021. For more clarifications, the institutions can seek help through helpline number +91 9518809051. Mock test pattern:The exam content is developed and vetted by an expert group of faculty members. As per the new exam pattern for JEE Main, there will be 10 integer based questions instead of 5. The students are allowed to answer 5 from these 10 questions. This mock test will be based on the current pattern which provides an opportunity for students to experience the new format before they write the real exam. In addition to JEE, students preparing for VITEEE, BITSAT and other engineering entrance exams too can use the resources available on Winuall. Test Results:The date for final results is on 08 February 2021. Winuall will be emailing the results of the students who participated in the mock test and the institutes can download the results of their students by visiting the site https://prepindia.winuall.com/. The company will share the institute’s login and password to all the institutions, where students can check their result by logging into this site on 8th, February 2021. Key Dates: ● Mock Test Date: 7 February 2021, Sunday● Last date to register for mock test: 2 February 2021, Tuesday● Results: 8 February 2021, Monday Founded by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall offers a SaaS plug and play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes. Winuall enables tutors and coaching institutes to become fully digitized. The tools provided include class scheduling, batch management, attendance, live classes, online quizzes, AI-based recommendations, online courses, building online platforms etc. Apart from managing their day-to-day activities, the tutors also get an opportunity to sell their courses across the globe on the platform and collaborate with other tutors. Winuall has on boarded several coaching institutes across the country. Over 15,000+ tutors are already using the platform extensively to teach online, conduct quizzes, solve doubts, and sell their courses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has seen a massive increase in live class hours and over 113 million minutes of learning has been delivered on Winuall’s platform. Winuall aims to democratise technology infrastructure for offline small and medium institutes and digitise the whole learning experience for students with online study material, assessments and live classes. Supporting Quotes: Ashwini Purohit, CEO & Cofounder, Winuall “We are delighted to conduct the first ever All India Mock Test for the new pattern of IIT JEE exams. The mock test will mirror the JEE Main exam helping several aspiring students understand the nuances of the examination. Students will also benefit from shortcuts, tips, and tricks, equipping them with the necessary tools to retain concepts and solve questions effectively during the main entrance examination.” Mrityunjay Narayanan, President, Coaching Federation of India “IIT-JEE is one of the toughest, premier engineering entrance exams conducted in India. With the board exams also scheduled in the coming months, it is important for every student to prepare with an effective strategy in mind in order to increase their chances of qualifying in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main). This has been made super easy this year with Winuall and we are happy to partner with them. Winuall’s platform will help various coaching institutes across India to train their students better and increase their chances of qualifying the IIT- JEE mains.” About WinuallWinuall provides software as a service platform to tutors on a subscription basis. It also enables tutors to sell their content and services to a broader audience and charge a small transaction fee on that. At present, Winuall has added 15,000+ coaching institutes and serves more than three million students across the country. For more information, please visit: https://winuall.com/. About Coaching Federation of India:CFI’s vision is to bring all stakeholders of the Coaching Industry under one roof to collectively address issues in the best interest of the fraternity. To formulate and ensure ethical principles and value guidelines for raising the standards of coaching offered. To strive for the betterment of every stakeholder. Coaching Federation of India strives to protect the interests of the Coaching Industry and effort is put to bring to the fore the respect and regard which it deserves.

