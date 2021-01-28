Kala Utsav 2020: Pokhriyal applauds introduction of Indigenous Toys and Games

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today addressed the Valedictory Function of Kala Utsav 2020.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that Kala Utsav realises the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by giving the right direction and shape to the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He appreciated the introduction of the Indigenous Toys and Games segment in Kala Utsav 2020 and emphasized that this promotes 'Vocal for Local'.

Speaking on the National Education Policy 2020, Union Minister said the policy emphasises the promotion of arts and culture through education. Kala Utsav 2020 has also incorporated the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020. Students, when indulging in any form of art, use their imagination and try to realise it and give it life thus turning it into reality. Kala Utsav gives an opportunity to this process. Such opportunities enhance the students' reasoning, comprehensibility, problem-solving, cognitive and decisive abilities, which are helpful in the all-round development of the student.

Shri Pokhriyal congratulated all the participants and the organisers for putting up such enthralling performances virtually, in the odd circumstances this year, an achievement unimaginable till a few months back. He expressed his happiness that the unanimous participation of all the states with unparalleled enthusiasm proves once again that India is an epitome of Unity and Diversity which is also her speciality and source of strength.

(With Inputs from PIB)