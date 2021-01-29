Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum

The Sikkim government has askedall schools in the state to introduce 11 vernaculars in theircurriculum from the next academic session for students to pickone as second language, an education department official said.

As of now, students in state-run schools are givenBhutia, Nepali, Lepcha and Limbu as options for secondlanguage, and seven more would be added to the list.

Private schools will have to ensure that all 11 locallanguages, including Tamang, Gurung, Mangar, Sherpa, Mukhia,Rai and Newar, are made a part of the curriculum, the officialstated on Friday.

''This is for the information to all concerned that thestate government has adopted the three-language formula in thefollowing manner to be implemented in all schools within thestate.

''... the first language, being the medium ofinstruction, English will be the first language. The secondlanguage will be any one of the state government-recognised 11languages and Hindi will be the third language,'' according toa government notification.

The private schools have been told to submit acompliance letter with proper evidence to the director, examcell, for renewal of their provisional registration before thestart of the new semester, the official added.

