Left Menu

Three companies tie up with Himayat Mission for placement of trained candidates in J&K

She directed the implementing agencies to speed up the training and placement of youth enrolled under the Himayat programme.She asked the PIAs to devise a strategy for timely achievement of targets.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:40 IST
Three companies tie up with Himayat Mission for placement of trained candidates in J&K

Three leading multinational companies in service and security sectors have tied up with the Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU) for placement of trained candidates of Jammu and Kashmir.

Himayat signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with as many leading companies at Jammu for placement and industrial tie-ups in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The pact between HMMU and MNCs like Sodexo India Services, ISS Facility Services India and ISS SDB Security Services was signed in the presence of Sheetal Nanda, secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; and Sedoxo's Kapil Sharma.

Sodexo is a leading company offering a bouquet of services to corporates, health care institutions and universities, while ISS is one of the world's leading workplace services companies operating in over 74 countries and is a significant player in the facility management and professional services industry in India.

Nanda said, ''The objective of these MoUs is to create more opportunities of employment for the youth of J&K who are undergoing training or have completed their training under Himayat.'' She said these two leading companies will help the project implementing agencies (PIAs) to understand the requirements and demands of the corporate sector.

Nanda also stated that these companies have committed to secure placement of as many as 30,000 candidates trained under Himayat.

Earlier, the secretary chaired a meeting to review the performance of 13 PIAs of HMMU. She directed the implementing agencies to speed up the training and placement of youth enrolled under the Himayat programme.

She asked the PIAs to devise a strategy for timely achievement of targets. She stressed that PIAs should reach out to the youth of J&K for providing them employment opportunities and career in the private sector.

The secretary emphasised on expediting the mobilisation activities, counselling sessions, and filling up of the training centre by 50 per cent, following the social distancing norms.

Himayat is a skill development-cum-placement programme for unemployed youth, especially school and college drop-outs, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma highlighted achievements of the programme saying that more than 18,000 candidates have been trained while about 7,600 have been provided employment in the corporate sector in various companies.

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team in Wuhan visits hospital that treated early COVID cases

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 on Friday visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was one of the first to treat patients in the early days of the outbreak.The hospital visit...

18,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, most from Chhattisgarh due to 'data reconciliation'

India has added 18,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, a jump from the previous days count of 11,666, with Chhattisgarh alone adding 6,451 cases because of a data reconciliation process, the Union Health ministry said on Friday....

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Scientists who normally focus on fixing defective genes said on Friday that up to 2.1 million from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation will help them move their COVID-19 vaccine candidate toward 2021 human trials.Harvard University scientist...

Eco Survey pitches for hike in PDS rates to trim food subsidy bill

Stating that the food subsidy bill is becoming unmanageably large, the Economic Survey 2021 on Friday suggested the government to increase the selling price of foodgrains provided through ration shops to over 80 crore beneficiaries.Foodgrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021