C'garh: Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor step-daughter

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:20 IST
A fast track court (FTC) inChhattisgarh's Raipur district on Friday sentenced a man to 20years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his eight-year-oldstep-daughter.

The verdict was passed in the case nearly 45 daysafter the incident took place in Khamtarai police station areain Raipur city, special public prosecutor (SPP) Morisha Naidutold PTI.

Additional sessions judge (1st FTC) Rajeev Kumarconvicted the 47-year-old accused, a native of Bihar who wasliving in Khamtarai, for raping his step-daughter andsentenced him 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) under theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, shesaid.

The court has also sentenced him to 10 years rigorousimprisonment each under section 376(2)(f) (a relative,guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust orauthority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of theIPC, Naidu said.

All the sentences will run concurrently, she said,adding that the court also imposed a collective fine of Rs70,000 on the convict.

The incident took place in December, 2020, when theman sexually assaulted the victim at their home and was caughtby his wife, who lodged an FIR that led to his arrest, the SPPsaid.

