Left Menu

COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Guj cities to continue till Feb 15

It had later announced that the night curfewwould continue till January 31, but reduced the curfew timingby one hour to 10 pm and 6 am.Starting February, Gujarat will strictly follow tillFebruary 28 the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs on January27, Additional ChiefSecretary Home, Pankaj Kumar said.The night curfew would continue to be in force infour metros of the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot andSurat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:05 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Guj cities to continue till Feb 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Gujarat government on Saturday extended till February 15 the night curfew in four major cities of the state- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.

However, the duration of the night curfew has been curtailed by an hour, from 10 pm-6 am to 11 pm-6 am, he said.

The government had imposed the night curfew in these four cities following a spike in COVID-19 cases after Diwali in November. It had later announced that the night curfew would continue till January 31 but reduced the curfew timing by one hour to 10 pm and 6 am.

''Starting February, Gujarat will strictly follow till February 28 the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the union ministry of Home Affairs on January 27,'' Additional chief secretary (Home), Pankaj Kumar said.

''The night curfew would continue to be in force in four metros of the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Seurat. But it would now be between 11 pm to 6 am till February 15,'' he said.

Kumar said the state has succeeded in improving the corvid-19 recovery rate to 96.94 percent.

''But there is a need to remain cautious, vigilant, and adhere to the prescribed containment strategy to prevent and completely eradicate the COVID-19 transmission,'' he said.

According to him, all the activities outside of the containment zones will continue as per the SOPs issued by the various departments of the central and state governments.

Activities related to marriage functions, largegatherings, places of worship, malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, exhibition, passenger movement by train, air travel, metro train, schools, institutions of higher learning, yoga centers, gymnasiums, etc will have to be conducted in strict adherence to the SOPs, hesaid.

As per the release issued Friday evening, there are3,589 active cases in Gujarat, which has so far reported2,60,901 COVID-19 cases and 4,385 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his governments offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers still stands and it was a phone call away for talks, days after violence broke out i...

AIIMS study shows Ayurvedic-allopathic drug combo more potent in controlling diabetes

The combination of formulation BGR-34 and allopathic drug Glibenclamide has the potential to control blood sugar levels in patients suffering from diabetes, says a new study done by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS. ...

Cricket-England's Buttler ready to ace ultimate keeping test in India

Keeping wicket on Indias low and turning tracks is a stumpers litmus test and Englands Jos Buttler is keen to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.The Indian pitches traditionally offer little b...

Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021