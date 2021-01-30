Ker Govt submits RTI query with Customs seeking details of controversial dates import

In an unprecedented move,the LDF government in Kerala has sought to know from theCustoms department, through an RTI query, details of casesfiled by the agency in connection with the recent import ofdates through the UAE consulate here.

The move assumes significance in the wake of the Customsrecently registering two cases against thestate governmentfor allegedly accepting consignments of the Holy Quran andthousands of kilograms of dates imported by the consulateofficials for their personal use through diplomatic channel.

It is perhaps the first time that the state government isseeking details from a central investigating agency throughRTI like this.

Additional state Protocol Officer A P Rajeevan hadsubmitted the RTI application on January 28, asking sixquestions in connection with the Customs cases and theprocedural details of such imports.

The government wanted to know who was responsible for thenon-payment of Customs Duty when goods, imported without thepayment of duty for use in diplomatic offices likeEmbassies/Consulates, are otherwise used.

A reply was sought on the number of cases in whichprosecution has been launched before initiating adjudicationproceedings by the Customs Department in the state during thelast two yearsin the matter of evasion of customs duty.

The government wanted to know how many people had beenserved with summons under Section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962in connection with the inquiry in the import of dates by theUAE Consulate here.

The names and designation of such and the names oforganisations in which they belong to were sought through RTI.

The Customs was also requested to furnish details of theprocedures the probe agency has to follow to ensure properusage of the goods for issuing the exemption certificate.

Besides registering two cases against the stategovernment, Customs had also launched a probe into the role of''some powerful persons'' who allegedly violated the laws.

Customs officials had said the state government hadaccepted 18,000 kg of dates imported by the UAE consulateofficials in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017 for their personaluse.

Similarly, consignments of the Holy Quran imported by theconsulate were also accepted by state government officials.

Officials said there were clear cases of violation of theCustoms Act as the state government accepted those itemsbrought by the diplomats for their personal use by availingtax exemption certificate.

They said the state government officials very well knowthat they are forbidden from taking anything from the foreigngovernment.

The UAE consulate officials imported certain items fortheir personal use and the state government accepted thoseitems for distribution in certain places.

So there is a clear case of violation of certainprovisions under the Customs Act, Money Laundering Act andForeign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), they claimed.

The officials said ''some powerful persons'' in the stategovernment who accepted those items as gifts for distributionin certain places will have to be interviewed to get theirclarification on the matter.

The Customs claimed that the state Protocol Department hadgranted tax exemption to the UAE consulate to import 18,000kgs of dates in 2017 and over 4,000 kg baggage containing theHoly Quran in 2020 for the personal use of the officials ofthe Arab nation when they applied for the same.

State Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel had beenquestioned by Customs on November 9 2020 over the allegedviolation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported bythe consulate officials for their personal use.

