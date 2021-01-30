Left Menu

Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates STC in Solal Gaon, Assam

In the initial phase, the STC will be catering to athletes in the sports of weightlifting and boxing.Speaking at the event, Rijiju said, The people of North East are traditionally good at a large number of sports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:41 IST
Speaking at the event, Rijiju said, ''The people of North East are traditionally good at a large number of sports. There is a large pool of talented youngsters who can contribute to the country as sportspersons.'' Image Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday inaugurated a new SAI Training Centre (STC) at Solal Gaon in the state's North Lakhimpur town.

The training centre will have a hostel for athletes and a multisports indoor hall. In the initial phase, the STC will be catering to athletes in the sports of weightlifting and boxing.

Speaking at the event, Rijiju said, ''The people of North East are traditionally good at a large number of sports. There is a large pool of talented youngsters who can contribute to the country as sportspersons.'' ''We are committed to making North East a sports hub and creating sporting infrastructure is a step in that direction. I am sure that athletes from this centre will also contribute towards Olympic medals in the long run,'' Rijiju added.

On the occasion, the Fit India Fitness Protocol was launched by Sonowal.

The Fit India Fitness Protocols are the first standardised protocols for all age groups.

Assam has a strong recent record of producing international level boxers like Shiva Thapa, Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro. The hostel will have a capacity for 70 athletes with girls on a residential basis and boys on day boarding basis.

