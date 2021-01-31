Left Menu

Regular classes for grade 9, first year PUC students to begin from Feb 1 in K'taka

Regular classes for grade 9, first year PUC students to begin from Feb 1 in K'taka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Schools and pre-universitycolleges (PUC) will commence regular classes from February 1for students of grade nine and first year PUC, by adhering toCOVID-19 safety norms.

After reopening schools and colleges in the state toresume offline classes for 10th standard, PUC second andfinal year UG degree, the government has resolved to holdclasses for grade nine and PUC first year as well.

The government in a circular said a decision in thisconnection was taken in consultation with the state TechnicalAdvisory Committee on COVID-19, keeping in mind the health andacademic future of the students.

Following the directives, managements of schools andcolleges conducted meetings with parents and students of classnine and PUC first year, explaining to them preventivemeasures adopted in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic such associal distancing, face mask, sanitisation, and thermalscreening.

A teacher in RNS ollege in the state capital said everyday classrooms will be sanitised after the sessions are over.

Students will be assigned a space, which will be usedtill the final exams are over.

Many schools and colleges remained shut for the currentacademic year till November and were reopened since then in aphased manner in view of coronavirus scare.

