Left Menu

Failed to retain glory of Visva Bharati, says VC

Visva-Bharati Vice ChancellorBidyut Chakraborty, in the eye of the storm over a host ofissues -- including his allegation that a section of teachersand non-teaching staff was responsible for the varsitysdownslide -- admitted on Sunday that he has failed to retainthe glory of the august institution.Chakraborty, who took over the reins of the centralvarsity in 2018, said Tagores Visva Bharati is longer what itused to be, as its heritage has not been well protected.I have always asserted that Visva-Bharati belongs toall of us.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:19 IST
Failed to retain glory of Visva Bharati, says VC

Visva-Bharati Vice ChancellorBidyut Chakraborty, in the eye of the storm over a host ofissues -- including his allegation that a section of teachersand non-teaching staff was responsible for the varsity'sdownslide -- admitted on Sunday that he has failed to retainthe glory of the august institution.

Chakraborty, who took over the reins of the centralvarsity in 2018, said Tagore's Visva Bharati is longer what itused to be, as its heritage has not been well protected.

''I have always asserted that Visva-Bharati belongs toall of us. It is our collective responsibility to protect thelegacy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. But we have not beenable to perform that responsibility,'' he said at a function onthe university campus.

''We failed to protect the heritage of Visva-Bharati.

We have not been able to keep Tagore's Visva-Bharati as itshould have been. It leaves the future generation with a bigresponsibility...'' he added.

The VC recently courted multiple controversies overhis decisions, such as building boundary fence around the PousMela ground and accusing Nobel laureate Amartya Sen ofoccupying Visva-Bharati land illegally.

In an open letter last month, after the varsity fellfrom the 37th position to the 50th in the NationalInstitutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) report, he had saidthat several stakeholders did not perform their roleseffectively, leading to the downswing.

The Visva Bharati University Faculty Association, inits reply, said Chakraborty was ''unfairly putting the blame onstakeholders while absolving himself of any responsibility''.

PTI SUSRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Girl thrashed by her uncle, aunt in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her uncle and aunt with whom she had been living in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.Kishan Singh and his wife Rekha were arrested on January 29, SHO Bhim G...

Soccer-Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

Lazio secured their fifth win in a row with a 3-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday which moved Simone Inzaghis side above their opponents into sixth in the standings.Adam Marusic got the visitors off to a perfect start with a fine s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021